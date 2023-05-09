King Charles 'Sick of' Queen Camilla Complaining About Prince Harry's Presence at Coronation: 'He Finds Her Behavior Disrespectful'
More power, more problems?
Though Prince Harry left the U.K. mere moments after King Charles' Saturday, May 6, coronation concluded, the new monarch's wife, Queen Camilla, wasn't happy her youngest stepson even received an invite to the historic event.
"Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead — sending the clear message their traitorous poison won't be tolerated," an insider spilled to Radar. "She believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity."
"Charles finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful," the source added. "He's sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him."
Camilla's animosity towards the Duke of Sussex stems from years of tension, but Harry poured fresh salt in the wound when he shaded her on a few occasions in his memoir. Making matters worse, Charles failed to apprehend his son for his harsh words.
"Camilla and Harry have had an awkward relationship dating back to Princess Diana," a source said, referring to Camilla and Charles' affair. "Unlike William, who has accepted her, she says Harry continues to 'defame' her. Camilla will never forgive him, and there are going to be difficult days in the king's household as the royal couple spars constantly."
"Charles and Camilla are testy with each other. They can't sit and have a meal without arguing, and they're getting very snippy with the staff," the insider shared of their current dynamic.
On the other hand, they're both on the same page about their alleged distaste for Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who stayed in California to watch her and Harry's two kids.
Despite all that, a separate source claimed Charles was "genuinely disappointed" Harry didn't stay for the weekend-long festivties, though the California transplant had good reason to skip town, as son Archie's 4th birthday fell on the same day as the coronation.
Nonetheless, Charles reportedly included Harry and his little family during the coronation lunch, making a toast to "those that weren’t there" and wishing his youngest grandson a happy birthday "wherever he was."