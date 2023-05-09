King Charles 'Sick of' Queen Camilla Complaining About Prince Harry's Presence at Coronation: 'He Finds Her Behavior Disrespectful'

"Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead — sending the clear message their traitorous poison won't be tolerated," an insider spilled to Radar. "She believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity."

"Charles finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful," the source added. "He's sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him."