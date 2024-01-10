Kate Middleton Was 'Never Particularly Warm' Toward Meghan Markle

"They were never friends in the first place," Charlotte Griffiths said on GB News when asked if the ladies will reunite publicly. "I think Kate could probably put on a good show if she had to."

Meghan and Kate famously fought over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress during the Duchess of Sussex's wedding, and the British press often compared the two. Despite their lack of compatibility, Meghan and Kate put aside their differences to honor Queen Elizabeth at her 2022 funeral.

"A bit like when the Queen died, they had to walk around the crowds together," the royal editor continued. "That wasn't too convincing, but she might be able to do a more convincing double act if it came to it many years down the line, and they ended up doing a royal engagement together again."