Kate Middleton Was 'Never Particularly Warm' Toward Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might've shared the duchess title, but the royal wives never seemed to find common ground. Although the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex haven't been seen together in over a year, some critics wonder if they will reconcile for the sake of their husbands.
"They were never friends in the first place," Charlotte Griffiths said on GB News when asked if the ladies will reunite publicly. "I think Kate could probably put on a good show if she had to."
Meghan and Kate famously fought over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress during the Duchess of Sussex's wedding, and the British press often compared the two. Despite their lack of compatibility, Meghan and Kate put aside their differences to honor Queen Elizabeth at her 2022 funeral.
"A bit like when the Queen died, they had to walk around the crowds together," the royal editor continued. "That wasn't too convincing, but she might be able to do a more convincing double act if it came to it many years down the line, and they ended up doing a royal engagement together again."
In the series Harry & Meghan, the Suits star discussed the awkward introduction she had with the Princess of Wales after the duchess attempted to embrace her before forming a relationship.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
Griffiths referenced the confession in her analysis of Kate's opinion of Meghan.
"I think Catherine was quite cool toward Meghan and never particularly warm to her," she continued. "But Meghan didn't give her any leeway for that. Meghan expected a hug on their first meeting, and turned up with no shoes on."
- Kate Middleton Bemoaned Meghan Markle is 'Just Really Different from the Rest of Us,' Royal Expert Claims
- Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Were 'Not That Close' Prior To Her Exit From The Royal Family: 'They're Inverted Versions Of Each Other'
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Had 'Almost Zero Direct Communication' Since 2019
Kate is rumored be disappointed in the pair's antics, but a source previously revealed the mom-of-three isn't thinking about the ongoing schism. OK! previously reported Kate and Prince William will continue to prioritize their duties and household instead of mending things with their American in-law.
“She’s moved on and William has too,” a source told an outlet. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Prince Harry 's memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex described Kate as "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but their connection quickly changed after Kate and William struggled to embrace his spouse.