Kate Middleton 'Felt Very Much That She Needed' to Attend Trooping the Colour Despite Cancer Battle

Although fans were excited to see Kate in attendance, the princess isn't rushing to get back to work.

"There was no pressure on her from anyone. She really wanted to do this," Nicholl said. "She turned a corner in her treatment... When she turned that corner, I was told that Trooping was a goal for her. She was given the sign-off by her medical team. She spoke to her father-in-law about attending and to Prince William. They were fully behind her."

"Charles has been a great pillar of support to Catherine when she said that she'd really like to be there at Trooping," she added. "He was 100 percent behind it. The idea that she was going to upstage him didn't even cross his mind. He just wanted his daughter-in-law by his side."