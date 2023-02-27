Furious Prince William REFUSES To Interact With Prince Harry If He Attends Coronation, Relationship 'Non-Existent' After Memoir

Though King Charles' coronation is just over two months away, insiders claim it still hasn't been decided if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.

While some believe the Sussexes will show up so they can put on a united front to the public, one family friend spilled that even if they do come out, it's unlikely that Prince William will even acknowledge his younger brother after the latter shaded his wife, Kate Middleton, in his memoir.