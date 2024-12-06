or
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comment About Her Cancer Diagnosis at Annual Christmas Concert: 'I Didn't Know This Year Was Going to Be Like This'

kate middleton makes rare comment cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton announced she completed her chemotherapy treatment in September.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton recently opened up about her cancer battle during the royal family's Together at Christmas annual concert.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton took a step back from her public life after being diagnosed with cancer.

"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," the Princess of Wales said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The unplanned," performer Paloma Faith replied.

"The unplanned, exactly," Kate repeated, adding, "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

Source: @5_News/X

Kate Middleton chatted with Paloma Faith about her challenging year.

In September, Kate returned to social media to update fans on her health after taking a step back from her public life.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Source: MEGA

Prince William cared for Kate Middleton during her medical leave.

Throughout her health battle, Prince William juggled caring for his wife, their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his role as the Prince of Wales.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer around the same time.

Kate is slowly returning to her role, and the princess continues to use her platform to advocate for those in need.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

