OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince William
ROYALS

Kate Middleton and Prince William Release Family Christmas Card After 'Tough' Year: Photo

kate william christmas card pp
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William released their 2024 Christmas card on December 19.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Published 3:12 p.m. ET



Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their annual Christmas card ahead of the holiday on Thursday, December 19.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas 🎄," read a message in the card, which was shared to the pair's Instagram page. The photo features the duo alongside their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

kate william christnas card
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/instagram

The pair shared their Christmas card on social media on December 19.

Of course, people loved seeing the couple looking happy after Kate, 42, shared her cancer diagnosis this year.

One person wrote, "Perfect Christmas card for everyone who watched the video ❤️have a blessed and healthy celebration," while another said, "Merry Christmas Prince William and Princess Kate, hope this year brings health and happiness to your family and holds the brightest of futures."

A third person added, "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. Best Wishes for the year ahead. 🎅🏼🤶🏻🎁🎄 Now THAT is how you do a Christmas Card. 🇦🇺🎄☺️."

kate middleton and prince william tk
Source: MEGA

The family-of-five were seen at Kate Middleton's annual Christmas concert earlier in December.

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three has been sharing bits and pieces regarding her recovery process, including when she revealed she is now cancer-free in September.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate stated in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she added. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

MORE ON:
Prince William

kate middleton and prince william tk
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is now cancer-free.

Kate also made a rare comment about her health during her annual Christmas concert in December.

"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," the Princess of Wales said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The unplanned," performer Paloma Faith replied.

"The unplanned, exactly," Kate repeated, adding, "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."

kate middleton and prince william tk
Source: MEGA
It seems like the royal has changed her mindset since getting sick.

“You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” an insider told an outlet. “She is a different person now.”

“She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly,” a source close to the palace added.

For his part, William, 42, got honest about having his wife and father, King Charles, be ill at the same time.

“It has probably been the hardest year in my life," he stated.

kate middleton and prince william tk
Source: MEGA

Prince William said it was a 'tough' year for him.

