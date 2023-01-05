Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'
Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family.
According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry.
The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis.
“There was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset,” Harry reportedly penned in the memoir, which is out Tuesday, January 10.
According to Meghan's spouse, the California native was scolded for the comment and was told she was wasn’t close enough to Kate to make such a remark, leaving her feeling “offended” by being so harshly reprimanded.
Meghan seemingly confirmed the rift between herself and her sister-in-law during the couple's bombshell Oprah interview in 2021. When the television mogul questioned the former actress on the validity of the rumors that she made the former Duchess of Cambridge cry, Meghan made it clear, “The reverse happened.”
“There wasn’t a confrontation. I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her,” the Suits alum recalled.
“It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing," she noted.
This is not the only alleged shocker penned in the upcoming tell-all. As OK! previously reported, Harry called Prince William his "arch nemesis" and claimed there has long been a rift within their relationship.
"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," he revealed during an upcoming interview with Good Morning America, when asked about the harsh words towards his brother.
Daily Mail obtained the passage from Spare.