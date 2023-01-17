Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dismiss Jeremy Clarkson's Apology, Point Out His History Of 'Spreading Hate Rhetoric And Misogyny'
It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's candid interviews are prompting trolls to take accountability for their actions. Last year, British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson penned a hateful article against the Duchess of Sussex, but he attempted to apologize for his behavior via an email to the parents-of-two and a Monday, January 16, Instagram post.
Clarkson claimed that when writing, he usually proofreads and edits, but since he was "in a hurry" on that day, he "just pressed send." He eventually realized what he said about the former actress, noting he "felt sick" and "horrible."
However, a rep for the California-based couple brushed off his words, noting his letter was only addressed to Harry.
"What remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny," their spokesperson continued. "Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry,' as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."
In Clarkson's original work for The Sun, he declared he hated the Suits star on "a cellular level," admitting he dreamed of the day "when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her."
While the latter statement was a reference to a scene from Game of Thrones, he failed to mention so, so he clarified in his apology post to insist he didn't want Meghan to actually be targeted with violence.
"I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head," he wrote. "This is me putting my hands up, It's a mea culpa with bells on."
Clarkson concluded his apology by asking if it's possible for society "to move on" from the ordeal, but acknowledged that's easier said than done.
E! News published the statement made by the Sussexes' rep.