Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dismiss Jeremy Clarkson's Apology, Point Out His History Of 'Spreading Hate Rhetoric And Misogyny'

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's candid interviews are prompting trolls to take accountability for their actions. Last year, British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson penned a hateful article against the Duchess of Sussex, but he attempted to apologize for his behavior via an email to the parents-of-two and a Monday, January 16, Instagram post.

Clarkson claimed that when writing, he usually proofreads and edits, but since he was "in a hurry" on that day, he "just pressed send." He eventually realized what he said about the former actress, noting he "felt sick" and "horrible."