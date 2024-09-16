Kate Middleton Is 'Feeling No Pressure' to Compete With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Announcing She Is 'Cancer-Free'
Around the same time Kate Middleton announced she's "cancer-free," Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also seemed to make headlines.
However, according to historian Gareth Russell, Kate is "feeling no pressure'' to go up against the Sussexes.
“I don't think the pressure is mounting on the Prince and Princess of Wales in terms of competing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Russell told GB News.
“In terms of global interest in them, and certainly within Britain and even America, the Prince and Princess of Wales are figures generally of much greater interest to most people than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he added.
Kate returned to social media on Monday, September 9, to update fans on her health, but Netflix uploaded images from Harry's POLO documentary hours after the princess' post. Aside from the teaser, the Sussexes have taken on two international trips amid royal health crises.
“The tours that the Sussexes have undertaken recently have certainly gone successfully, but they haven't garnered the same kind of attention that a royal tour necessarily would," Russell explained.
“We're still not seeing, at the minute, a massive uptick in the amount of public interest in the Sussexes compared to, say, the interest in the Princess of Wales," he noted. “I think there certainly will be interest in new royal tours once the Princess of Wales is well.”
Kate, who hasn't been seen out much, celebrated being "cancer-free" in an emotional video.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to the severity of her condition, Kate and Prince William were reminded of their priorities.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Following Kate's return to X and Instagram, social media users quickly criticized the timing of Netflix's POLO post.
"Posting this straight after Catherine’s announcement about her cancer ensures that not only will I not watch this, I will also cancel Netflix," one person wrote.
"Using a family member's cancer to help try and promote this flop of a documentary, not cool Netflix," another added.