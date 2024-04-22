OK Magazine
Prince Harry Will 'Open Up in Front of the Cameras' in a Way 'He Typically Loathes' for Upcoming Polo Series

prince harry will open up new netflix polo show
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is producing an upcoming Netflix series about polo, and experts think the Duke of Sussex will show a different side of himself once it airs.

prince harry will open up new netflix polo show
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is producing a Netflix show about polo.

“Polo is a legitimate interest of Prince Harry’s, so it's a unique way to get him to open up in front of the cameras that he typically loathes," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. “Netflix knows that any scenes of Prince Harry with his guard down are of interest to the public and will easily translate into stellar PR for the streaming platform."

“And what's in it for Harry is not just a nice payday but a chance to change public perception of him after years of declining popularity," she continued.

prince harry will open up new netflix polo show
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is an amateur polo player.

OK! previously reported Lady Victoria Hervey thinks Harry's show won't resonate with audiences.

"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.

"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she added. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."

"It is quite an exciting game actually, Polo," she noted. "It's a great game."

prince harry will open up new netflix polo show
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Although the series hasn't been released yet, critics took to X to complain about it.

"Nothing is funnier than Prince Harry & Meghan Markle signing a deal with Netflix nearly 4 years ago and just now announcing random shows of Meghan's 'cooking' and Harry's love of polo," one person said on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Just tell us you don't know what to do with them and their ever-changing job titles."

"Just as Heart of Invictus flopped, this too shall fail," another noted.

"Who's your audience? A small group in the small group of the one-percenters?" one critic questioned.

prince harry will open up new netflix polo show
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020.

While Harry focuses on his polo program, Meghan Markle will develop a cooking show.

“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Schofield told GB News.

“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield noted. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."

Schofield spoke to the Daily Express.

