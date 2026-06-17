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Kate Middleton Medical Records Probe Ends 2 Years After Alleged Hospital Breach

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Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

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June 17 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

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When Kate Middleton entered the London Clinic in January 2024 for an abdominal procedure, one employee tried to access her medical records illegally.

Almost two and a half years later, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced they completed their internal investigation into the matter.

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The Hospital Staffer Was Fired After the Investigation

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image of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton went to the hospital in January 2024 for a medical procedure.

The organization revealed on Wednesday, June 17, they "concluded its criminal investigation into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, related to a breach reported by the London Clinic in March 2024."

The healthcare worker was ultimately fired from their post after they were investigated.

The staffer's conduct "involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust," the office said in their statement.

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image of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales revealed last year she was in remission.

"People should be able to trust that the personal information they’re giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation. When this trust is broken, it’s right that the law allows us to take action," Director of Regulatory Supervision for the ICO Ian Hulme said. “We will not hesitate to pursue criminal prosecution where it is necessary and proportionate to do so."

The London Clinic also said in a statement that they "take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient."

"We are pleased our work with the ICO has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital," the medical center continued.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles also announced he had cancer in February 2024.

Two months after the Princess of Wales, 44, underwent her surgery, she announced she was diagnosed with a form of cancer and was beginning treatment.

While she stayed out of the royal spotlight for most of 2024, she made just a handful of appearances, including Trooping the Colour and at the Festival of Remembrance.

King Charles Was Also Diagnosed With Cancer in 2024

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William called 2024 his 'hardest year.'

She confirmed she was in remission in January 2025 and was recovering well.

King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a prostate surgery in February 2024. The monarch, 77, revealed last year his treatment would be scaled back in 2026.

Prince William candidly opened up about how difficult 2024 was for him during an episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler.

"I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had," the Prince of Wales, 43, said. "Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well. But it’s important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year."

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