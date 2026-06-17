Kate Middleton Medical Records Probe Ends 2 Years After Alleged Hospital Breach

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When Kate Middleton entered the London Clinic in January 2024 for an abdominal procedure, one employee tried to access her medical records illegally. Almost two and a half years later, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced they completed their internal investigation into the matter.

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The Hospital Staffer Was Fired After the Investigation

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton went to the hospital in January 2024 for a medical procedure.

The organization revealed on Wednesday, June 17, they "concluded its criminal investigation into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, related to a breach reported by the London Clinic in March 2024." The healthcare worker was ultimately fired from their post after they were investigated. The staffer's conduct "involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust," the office said in their statement.

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Source: MEGA The Princess of Wales revealed last year she was in remission.

"People should be able to trust that the personal information they’re giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation. When this trust is broken, it’s right that the law allows us to take action," Director of Regulatory Supervision for the ICO Ian Hulme said. “We will not hesitate to pursue criminal prosecution where it is necessary and proportionate to do so." The London Clinic also said in a statement that they "take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient." "We are pleased our work with the ICO has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital," the medical center continued.

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Source: MEGA King Charles also announced he had cancer in February 2024.

Two months after the Princess of Wales, 44, underwent her surgery, she announced she was diagnosed with a form of cancer and was beginning treatment. While she stayed out of the royal spotlight for most of 2024, she made just a handful of appearances, including Trooping the Colour and at the Festival of Remembrance.

King Charles Was Also Diagnosed With Cancer in 2024

Source: MEGA Prince William called 2024 his 'hardest year.'