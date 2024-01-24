Kate Middleton's Surgery 'Came as a Surprise' to the People who 'Work Closely' With Her

An insider told an outlet that "there had been no indication that anything was wrong," and the announcement "came as a surprise" to people who “work closely."

OK! previously reported Prince William is expected to take time away from his public life in order to care for his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A friend shared the pair has an "unwavering commitment to duty," but the duo is “100 percent family first, day job second.”

“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider continued. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."