Kate Middleton's Surgery 'Came as a Surprise' to the People who 'Work Closely' With Her
Last week, it was announced that Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery, but apparently the Princess of Wales hid her planned procedure from those closest to her, too.
An insider told an outlet that "there had been no indication that anything was wrong," and the announcement "came as a surprise" to people who “work closely."
OK! previously reported Prince William is expected to take time away from his public life in order to care for his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
A friend shared the pair has an "unwavering commitment to duty," but the duo is “100 percent family first, day job second.”
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider continued. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."
Although Kate married into the monarchy, she quickly became beloved figure, and experts think her absence will be felt.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
The mom-of-three is expected to return to her role in the spring, and William will juggle being the Prince of Wales, a present husband and an active father.
"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."
As the future Queen of England, Kate's cultural, social and style influence is often celebrated throughout the U.K.
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders," Dunlop continued. "The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery."
