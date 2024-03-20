Kate Middleton's Health Saga Continues: Hospital Staff 'Tried to Access Her Medical Records'
When Kate Middleton took a step back from royal duties after her abdominal surgery, a London Clinic employee attempted to look at the Princess of Wales' medical information.
“Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day," London Clinic CEO Al Russell said in a statement on Wednesday, March 20.
“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,'' he continued. "There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”
Before the hospital addressed the public's concerns, the Information Commissioner's Office confirmed the security issue.
"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," an Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said on Tuesday, March 19.
“This is a matter for The London Clinic," Kensington Palace said.
Kate stayed at the medical center after her "planned abdominal surgery," but the mom-of-three has been private about her operation. Kate and her team have yet to provide intimate details about her well-being, and conspiracy theories continue to spread online about her whereabouts.
An insider called the breach “incredibly damaging,” adding that staffers were “utterly shocked and distraught” by the discovery.
OK! previously reported journalist Christopher Andersen speculated that Prince William is annoyed with the public's response to Kate's condition.
"William is a very different breed of cat [from that of his father]," Andersen said. "William broods. He simmers. Then, like his father, he blows. … He’s trying to protect his wife’s privacy."
"He’s always had a grudge against the media, and he is even less likely than his father to feel the need to explain anything. William still blames the press for [his mother’s] death, and for all his outward charm and natural flair for diplomacy, he continues to view reporters as little more than jackals," the royal expert added.
Princess Diana died in a car accident while she was being chased by paparazzi, and many royalists think the Princess of Wales is being treated like her predecessor.
"He has no interest in feeding them unless he has to, especially when the issue is Kate’s health," he added.
Kate has been at the center of controversy after she returned to social media with a "manipulated" photo, and Andersen believes William is disappointed in the lack of compassion his wife received from the media.
"William is under so much strain, and he is livid about what is being written and said about his ailing wife," Andersen said. "The Prince of Wales has had his own clashes with Kensington Palace staffers about how clumsily they’ve handled things."
"Fists have been slammed on tables and angry emails have been sent," he added. "There has been a flurry of finger-pointing, although William is more about solutions than assigning blame."
Aside from caring for Kate, William has taken on additional duties after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.
"In the midst of all this, William is overwhelmed with having to shoulder such a heavy load while his father battles cancer, and that means little time for self-indulgent tantrums of the sort that the king was famous for," Andersen said. "Still, William is bound to crack. It’s only a matter of time. Heads will roll; of that I am certain."
Insiders spoke to The Mirror.