Kate Middleton's Health Saga Continues: Hospital Staff 'Tried to Access Her Medical Records'

“Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day," London Clinic CEO Al Russell said in a statement on Wednesday, March 20.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,'' he continued. "There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”