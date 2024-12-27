Kate Middleton Jokes She 'Lost' Her Family During Royal Christmas Walk: Watch
Kate Middleton showed off her sense of humor during the royal family's Christmas walk, as the Princess of Wales was caught joking with fans.
"I seem to have lost my family," Kate quipped in a video after Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appeared to not be by her side anymore.
Attendee Louis Beauchamp met with Kate during the gathering after previously chatting with the royal before King Charles' coronation.
“Unfortunately, when she announced she was suffering from cancer, I knew we would not be seeing her in public for a very long time," Beauchamp told an outlet. "Sandringham was the best opportunity for me. So I booked a trip and went there to show I was still there to support her and always will.”
“She thanked me very much and said it was wonderful and so kind of me to have come again,” he added. “She was as genuine and close to people as I remembered. She seemed so happy to be with us again. You could tell she was truly touched.”
OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales expressed gratitude for healthcare workers after a civilian praised her for publicly discussing her diagnosis.
“I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say, you’re an inspiration to all the patients,” Rachel Anvil, who works at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, told Kate in a clip uploaded to Instagram.
“Thank you, honestly,” the princess replied, appearing touched by Anvil's comment. “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.”
- Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Dazzles at the Royal Family's Christmas Walk After 'Brutal' Year: Photos
- Prince William Seen Comforting Kate Middleton During 'Moment of Concern' at Royal Family's Christmas Walk
- Kate Middleton Is Under 'No Pressure' to Attend the Royal Family's Christmas Gatherings After Finishing Chemotherapy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Anvil told Kate that “having someone so influential actually share their story” sent a powerful message to the public.
“People like you are doing all the hard work out there," Kate stated. “I’m hugely grateful."
“We’re all behind you, never forget that,” Anvil's mother, Karen, said to the princess.
King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, admitted he is also thankful for medical professionals in his Christmas broadcast.
"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my Family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," Charles said, referring to the various health problems the royals experienced this year.
"I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement," he added.
In September, Kate took to social media to reveal she is in remission, but she is still expected to take her time returning to work.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a post shared on Instagram and X. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Beauchamp spoke to People.