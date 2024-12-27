Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comment About Her Health During Royal Christmas Walk: 'I'm Hugely Grateful'
Kate Middleton is slowly opening up about her cancer battle, as the Princess of Wales discussed her health journey during the royal family's annual Christmas walk on December 25.
“I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say, you’re an inspiration to all the patients,” Rachel Anvil, who works at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, told Kate in a video shared to Instagram.
“Thank you, honestly,” the princess replied, appearing moved by Anvil's words. “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.”
Kate, who announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March, returned to duties in June after taking several months off to focus on her health. Kate and King Charles' decision to share their health journey with fans was seen as a shift in the royal family's approach, as their physical condition was often kept private in the past.
Anvil shared with Kate that “having someone so influential actually share their story” was meaningful for people to see.
“People like you are doing all the hard work out there," Kate shared. “I’m hugely grateful."
“We’re all behind you, never forget that,” Anvil's mother, Karen, told the royal.
The royal family expressed their gratitude to healthcare professionals throughout the holiday season. OK! previously reported Charles, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, acknowledged the emotions that come with battling the disease.
"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my Family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," Charles said, referring to the various health challenges his family faced this year.
"I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement," he added.
In September, Kate took to social media to announce she is in remission, but she was honest about how challenging the process has been.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared to Instagram and X. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate is often praised for her commitment to The Crown, but her health scare shifted the royal's priorities.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."