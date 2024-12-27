Cancer-Free Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comment About Her Health During Royal Christmas Walk: 'I'm Hugely Grateful'

Kate, who announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March, returned to duties in June after taking several months off to focus on her health. Kate and King Charles' decision to share their health journey with fans was seen as a shift in the royal family's approach, as their physical condition was often kept private in the past.

Anvil shared with Kate that “having someone so influential actually share their story” was meaningful for people to see.

“People like you are doing all the hard work out there," Kate shared. “I’m hugely grateful."

“We’re all behind you, never forget that,” Anvil's mother, Karen, told the royal.