Kate Middleton Turns Down Children Who Ask for Her Autograph During Picnic: Photos
Kate Middleton left a group of children a bit disappointed during her latest royal engagement.
The mom-of-three mingled with 100 young students when she stopped by the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, May 22, but she had to politely turn down some of the kids when they asked for her autograph.
"I can't write my name, but I can draw," an outlet claimed she was overheard telling one child.
"My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules," she allegedly explained to another.
Members of the monarchy refrain from giving autographs out of fear of forgery.
Despite the small hiccup, the brunette beauty enjoyed her day, with photos from the event shared to her and Prince William's official Instagram page.
"Picnic season is upon us, and so is @the_rhs #ChelseaFlowerShow!" the post was captioned. "What a lovely lunchtime spent with the next generation of nature-lovers, exploring the gardens and enjoying the first ever Children’s Picnic here at Chelsea ☀️🌷."
Kate embarked on the outing by herself, which may have been for the best, as insiders recently revealed the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't as picture perfect as they seem.
"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," a source told author Tom Quinn, who detailed their arguments in his latest book.
"They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," he explained. "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
However, the writer insisted the two don't butt heads that often in order to maintain the royal family's pristine image.
"Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch," Quinn shared. "They very rarely complain and when they do it's always in measured terms."
People reported on Kate refraining from signing autographs.