EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the One Habit of Kate Middleton's at Home That 'Drives' Her Family and Servants 'Up the Wall'

Kate Middleton may embody calm precision in public, but sources tell OK! at home, the future queen has one everyday habit that regularly tests the patience of those around her – repeatedly misplacing her phone. The insight comes from a rare behind-the-scenes account of life inside the Wales household, offering a glimpse of a royal who, away from cameras and crowds, struggles with the same minor frustrations as many families.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton constantly loses her phone at home, a source revealed.

According to friends and acquaintances, the habit has become something of a running joke among relatives and staff. The revelation was shared by Giovanna Fletcher, 40, a podcaster and author who hosted Kate on her parenting podcast in 2020. Fletcher recalled in a separate interview a conversation that revealed a far more relatable side of the princess. "She told me she was notoriously bad at keeping track of her phone," Fletcher confided. "She always loses her phone. All of her Christmas presents (the year she appeared on my podcast) were related to her keeping track of her phone… it was all about her not losing her phone."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton spends 'ages' looking for her phone, a source claims.

Sources say the issue has only become more pronounced since Kate, 44, and Prince William, 43, moved their family into Forest Lodge, a far larger property than their previous home, Adelaide Cottage. With eight bedrooms instead of four, the house offers more opportunities for a misplaced device to disappear. One source close to the household said: "It drives everyone up the wall. Kate will put her phone down somewhere completely random and then spend ages looking for it, even though she insists she barely uses it."

Source: MEGA Princess Kate lives in Forest Lodge.

The habit reflects a broader ambivalence Kate has about mobile phones. Friends say she is not particularly attached to her device and often forgets where she has left it because she simply is not checking it constantly. "She's very present when she's with people," another source told us. "That's part of the reason the phone gets forgotten." That attitude aligns with Kate's public stance on technology and family life.

In October 2025, she wrote an essay titled "The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World," published in collaboration with Professor Robert Waldinger of Harvard Medical School. In it, she warned about the emotional cost of excessive screen use. "While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite," she wrote. "When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we're not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires." The Wales family has translated those beliefs into firm rules at home. Speaking to Eugene Levy, 78, on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler last year, William explained their approach to parenting and technology. "None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about," he said.

Source: MEGA The pair are strict with their three kids about technology.