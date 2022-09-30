'I Just Blacked Out': Miles Teller Admits He Was Super Nervous To Meet Prince William & Kate Middleton

Actor Miles Teller didn't exactly give Kate Middleton and Prince William the royal treatment when he met the pair at the May 19 London premiere of his flick, Top Gun: Maverick.

While on the Wednesday, September 28, episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the movie star dished on what it was like to interact with the parents-of-three, revealing that he and his costars were given a list of "dos and don'ts" to abide by.