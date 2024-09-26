Kate Middleton's Mental Health Advocacy Work Was a 'Good Catalyst' for James Middleton to Publicly Discuss His Depression

James is opening up about his challenges while promoting his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which discusses how his beloved pet positively impacted his well-being.

"I have always had the desire to want to write more about my depression and my experiences with it — and whether it was published or not, it wasn't necessarily the outcome," he said.

"When Ella passed, we found out very shortly after that my wife was pregnant with our son, Inigo," the Cake Kit Company founder added of his late pooch. "And in a way of processing the grief and the other reason for it was so Inigo could meet Ella because I wanted him to understand who this dog was and what an important role she played in his existence."