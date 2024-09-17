Kate Middleton's Brother James Turned to Their Controversial Uncle After the Middletons Cut Him Off Financially
Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, is opening up about Carole and Michael Middleton deciding to stop financing his lifestyle during his young adult years.
Shortly after deciding to leave university, James turned to his controversial uncle Gary Goldsmith to help him build his own company.
"When I finally admit to my parents that I’m not actually studying for my degree anymore, they cut off my financial support," James wrote in his new book, Meet Ella. "Dad is exasperated, mom tearful. Neither understands why I’d choose to throw up this opportunity to further myself in life."
"So it’s non-negotiable. No university, no money from the bank of mom and dad," James continued. "I have to stand on my own two feet, so I’m determined to make a success of the cakes."
Goldsmith recently starred in Celebrity Big Brother U.K., but the entrepreneur was a self-made multi-millionaire before joining the cast. Due to his success, Goldsmith was able to mentor his nephew.
"My best friend, Nick, helps write my business plan," James explained. "I show it to my godfather, my entrepreneur Uncle Gary, mom’s brother, who likes the idea."
"He invests a few thousand pounds, which gives me a flying start and buoys me," he added.
During Goldsmith's time on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Kate was on medical leave, but she had yet to reveal her cancer diagnosis.
"She's getting the best care in the world and all the family has done is put the wagons around and looked after family first before anything else," Goldsmith shared at the time. "They put a statement out that just said: 'We will take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter.'"
Months after Goldsmith's stint on television, Kate has been transparent about her cancer journey with fans. In a social media post, the Princess of Wales revealed that she is in remission after keeping a low-profile to focus on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to the severity of her condition, Kate and Prince William were reminded of the important things in life. In the clip, images of Kate with her parents, William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were shown as the royal alluded to prioritizing her family.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."