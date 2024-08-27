Kate Middleton Is 'More Fun' Behind Closed Doors Despite Meghan Markle Branding Her as 'Formal'

Although Kate has a jovial personality, the princess is keeping a low profile as she battles cancer and is focusing her energy on her health and three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate," a source told an outlet. "The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6."

“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids," they added.