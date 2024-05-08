New Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Documentary Set to Reveal 'Fresh Secrets' About the Controversial Couple

"Los Angeles-based producer, Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewald. The interview is airing in due course as part of a prime-time documentary on ZDF Royal," Richard Mineards wrote in an article.

Grunewald works as a journalist and has a history of developing various royal shows. While filming the program, the commentator traveled to California with a team to interview community members about the duo.