New Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Documentary Set to Reveal 'Fresh Secrets' About the Controversial Couple
A new German documentary about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is set to reveal "fresh secrets" about the Sussexes' royal past and their lives in Montecito, Calif.
"Los Angeles-based producer, Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewald. The interview is airing in due course as part of a prime-time documentary on ZDF Royal," Richard Mineards wrote in an article.
Grunewald works as a journalist and has a history of developing various royal shows. While filming the program, the commentator traveled to California with a team to interview community members about the duo.
This wouldn't be the first time the Sussexes were in hot water, as Kensington Palace's email correspondence was recently leaked, with staffers claiming they were "bullied out of the household." The emails later alluded to Meghan "targeting female members of staff."
One of these aides went on to claim that having to work with Meghan made her "feel sick."
The misconduct accusations came to light in 2021, shortly before the Sussexes' tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.
At the time, Meghan adamantly denied the assertion. “Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson released in March 2021 read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
OK! previously reported British royals expert Hilary Fordwich believes there is some truth to the rumor.
"Where there’s smoke, there’s fire," Fordwich said. "There have been too many examples of the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ for the allegations not to be true. … In contrast, not even one such report has ever been raised regarding Kate Middleton. Ask her family’s butcher from when she was a little girl growing up."
"She was [described] as a polite little girl," Fordwich shared of the Suits star. "He was [later] invited to her wedding to Prince William in Westminster Abbey. An amazing track record indeed."
Although Meghan and Harry continue to say they created a positive working environment, private secretary Samantha Cohen revealed the pair had a high employee turnover in a recent interview.
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she told an outlet.
Mineards' article appeared in Montecito Magazine.