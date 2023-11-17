Kate Middleton Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle Despite Prince William Begging for 'Peace for the Greater Good of the Family'

The royal family is anticipating that Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie's upcoming book will once again reveal information given to him by Meghan Markle herself — which has reignited Kate Middleton's distaste for the Duchess of Sussex.

"Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family," a source spilled to a magazine ahead of Endgame's Tuesday, November 28, release.