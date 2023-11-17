Kate Middleton Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle Despite Prince William Begging for 'Peace for the Greater Good of the Family'
The royal family is anticipating that Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie's upcoming book will once again reveal information given to him by Meghan Markle herself — which has reignited Kate Middleton's distaste for the Duchess of Sussex.
"Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family," a source spilled to a magazine ahead of Endgame's Tuesday, November 28, release.
"She’s asserting her independence and starting to ignore a piece of heartfelt advice Queen Camilla gave her long before she wed William," the source added, referring to Robert Lacey's claim that Camilla once "confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: Fit your timetable — well, basically your whole life — around his."
Kate's animosity extends to Prince Harry as well, which is why expert Jennie Bond believes the brothers and their respective wives will celebrate Christmas separately.
“Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon,” she told a news outlet.
“Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values,” Bond explained. “But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted."
Meanwhile, an insider said Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III, has actually taken a turn for the better after the Spare author called him for his 75th birthday on Tuesday, November 14.
"The chat marked a notable shift in tone. Even ending with an agreement to speak again next week," a publication shared.
It was reported that Charles also spoke to the actress, Archie and even Lilibet on his big day, which "led to hopes that future relations will be friendlier," expert Richard Fitzwilliams stated.
Fitzwilliams said it would be an "enormous benefit to the king" if he and his youngest son mended ties.
"The monarchy's low popularity among the young has been linked to the rift with the Sussexes. It might also help [Harry and Meghan's] ratings, which are low both in Britain and the United States, as many deplore their attacks on the royal family," he continued. "Mutual trust needs to be restored, let us hope this is a beginning."
