Kate Middleton 'Called Meghan Markle' to 'Clear the Air' After Being Labeled the 'Royal Racist' in Omid Scobie's Scathing Book
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle struggled to bond during the Duchess of Sussex's brief stint as a royal, but Omid Scobie accusing the Princess of Wales of being one of the royal racists reportedly pushed the royal wives to talk.
"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” a source told an outlet. "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."
Aside from the two women chatting, the news follows the announcement of Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast. Episodes haven't aired yet, but there are rumors of the businessman using the platform as an opportunity to defend his niece after the Suits star called her "formal."
Goldsmith was "read the riot act" over his upcoming reality television stint, according to an insider.
Before the Sussexes 2020 move to the U.S., there were whispers of Meghan not clicking with the royals. Leading up to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, reports circulated that the actress and Kate were feuding over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress, and British outlets initially claimed the Princess of Wales was left in tears. However, Meghan told a different side of the story during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Meghan said. "And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."
Aside from their tiff, Meghan alluded to her in-laws treating her eldest child, Prince Archie, differently due to his African American heritage, but she refused to confirm which Windsor commented on her son's complexion.
"[There were] also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born... and what that would mean or look like," the mom-of-two revealed in her 2021 tell-all interview.
The former blogger later noted that she wouldn't specify who gossiped about Archie because it would be "damaging" to the monarchy.
Although Meghan wasn't interested in confirming which member of the Duke of Sussex's brood chatted about Archie, the scandal resurfaced in 2023 after Dutch copies of Scobie's Endgame accused Kate and King Charles of being the two royals behind the wrongdoing.
OK! previously reported a source revealed Meghan was “dismayed” by the revelation, as she “never intended” for the details to be public.
After Endgame's release, royal experts hoped Meghan and Harry would distance themselves from the project due to its negative portrayal of Kate, but the pair never publicly acknowledged Scobie's assertions.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond told GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘Well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Sources spoke to In Touch.