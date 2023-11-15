'Absolutely Nothing Has Changed': Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship Remains Stagnant After the Release of 'Spare'
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship was greatly impacted by the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare — something royal expert Omid Scobie discussed in his new book, Endgame.
Scobie revealed to a publication that "absolutely nothing has changed" between William and Harry amid their feud.
Scobie theorized that Harry's memoir was his way of sharing with his loved ones the toll being a royal had on him.
“I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years,” Scobie added. “Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings.”
Scobie later described the significance the famous brood has in the U.K.
“Part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the royal family is the nation’s family," he noted.
“I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view,” the journalist added. “These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”
Although Harry and William aren't on speaking terms, Scobie predicted that the strength of the crown is dependent on the working royals.
“There’s a real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society and also make up for mistakes of the past,” Scobie shared. “It’s their move.”
“These are probably sad realizations that will be had far too late in the journey,” he noted. “In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”
Scobie also revealed that when it comes to Harry and William, “there’s no going back.”
OK! previously reported a source close to the Wales disclosed that the siblings weren't in touch.
According to the insider, things have "not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon."
"There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt," the source said in an interview. "There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."
Palace employees told royal expert Katie Nicholl that the ongoing schism between the Wales and the Sussexes is taking a toll on the Windsors.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," Nicholl said. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she added.
William and Harry remain disconnected, an insider explained the complex nature of the monarch's ties to the famous redhead.
"While Charles loves his younger son, the relationship is still complicated. Father and son do not communicate regularly and that will take some time to heal," the source said. "The relationship with the rest of the family also remains frayed after Harry's book and the Sussex's Netflix series."
"The King would like to see his grandchildren Archie and Lili as would the rest of the royal family. For now, at least, that seems to be a long way off," they continued.
Scobie spoke to People.