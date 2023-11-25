Prince Harry 'Feels Kate Betrayed Him' by Shunning Wife Meghan Markle: 'He Wants Revenge'

“They used to be incredibly close, but Harry feels Kate betrayed him by shunning his wife,” a source said, referring to how she wasn't friendly to Meghan Markle.

In the pair's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, they made it seem like Kate, 41, and William, 41, are rigid and uninviting. "Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," Meghan, 42, noted.

"It's like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."