Prince Harry 'Feels Kate Betrayed Him' by Shunning Wife Meghan Markle: 'He Wants Revenge'
Though Prince Harry is on the rocks with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, it seems like he is really upset with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
“They used to be incredibly close, but Harry feels Kate betrayed him by shunning his wife,” a source said, referring to how she wasn't friendly to Meghan Markle.
In the pair's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, they made it seem like Kate, 41, and William, 41, are rigid and uninviting. "Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," Meghan, 42, noted.
"It's like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
Now, Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, speaks about "Megxit" while criticizing Kate and the royal family.
“Meghan admitted to helping him with the last book, so insiders suspect Harry secretly co-operated with the new one as well,” said the source. “He wants revenge.”
As OK! previously reported, it is likely Harry and Meghan won't be visiting his brood for Christmas.
"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," an insider claimed, adding that it is "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."
"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," they continued.
Additionally, it doesn't sound like Kate wants to make amends with Harry anytime soon.
"I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry's brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements [in his memoir Spare]," expert Jennie Bond explained.
- Kate Middleton Has 'No Desire to Communicate' With Prince Harry or Meghan Markle After Their Relentless Attacks
- Kate Middleton Feels 'Betrayed' By Prince Harry's Memoir, Claims Insider: 'She Doesn't Even Recognize This Person Harry's Become'
- Prince William 'Still Loves' Prince Harry 'But He Can't Bear Him Right Now'
After the duo released the Netflix show, in addition to Harry's tell-all book, Spare, Kate has been upset Harry would air out his dirty laundry.
"Things have gone too far and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted," another source noted. "No desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan."
"Too much has happened, and she's not ready yet," the source added. "William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they're not speaking right now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the source.