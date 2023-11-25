OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry 'Feels Kate Betrayed Him' by Shunning Wife Meghan Markle: 'He Wants Revenge'

prince harry betrayed kate middleton
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 25 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Prince Harry is on the rocks with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, it seems like he is really upset with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Article continues below advertisement

“They used to be incredibly close, but Harry feels Kate betrayed him by shunning his wife,” a source said, referring to how she wasn't friendly to Meghan Markle.

In the pair's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, they made it seem like Kate, 41, and William, 41, are rigid and uninviting. "Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," Meghan, 42, noted.

"It's like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

Now, Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, speaks about "Megxit" while criticizing Kate and the royal family.

“Meghan admitted to helping him with the last book, so insiders suspect Harry secretly co-operated with the new one as well,” said the source. “He wants revenge.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry betrayed kate middleton
Source: mega

Meghan Markle said she had to adjust to the royal family being rigid.

As OK! previously reported, it is likely Harry and Meghan won't be visiting his brood for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," an insider claimed, adding that it is "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."

"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," they continued.

prince harry betrayed kate middleton
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton used to be close.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, it doesn't sound like Kate wants to make amends with Harry anytime soon.

"I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry's brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements [in his memoir Spare]," expert Jennie Bond explained.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

After the duo released the Netflix show, in addition to Harry's tell-all book, Spare, Kate has been upset Harry would air out his dirty laundry.

"Things have gone too far and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted," another source noted. "No desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry betrayed kate middleton
Source: mega

Prince Harry is upset at Kate Middleton for not being friendly to his wife, a source claims.

"Too much has happened, and she's not ready yet," the source added. "William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they're not speaking right now."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry betrayed kate middleton
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In Touch spoke to the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.