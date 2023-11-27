The Royal Family Is 'Increasingly Frustrated' King Charles Won't 'Just Fix Things' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Is there more of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's story to tell? Royal expert Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, explores the Sussexes' public rift with King Charles and how the Windsors truly feel about their family drama.
“It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone,” a royal insider told Scobie.
While a source close to the brood revealed the group pressured Charles to mend things with Harry, a friend of the Sussexes shared that the California transplant contacted his father on Christmas in 2022.
“It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress," the source admitted. “There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue.”
Throughout his biography, Scobie alluded to Charles' team being worried the Sussexes' popularity would surpass him and alter his reputation.
“I’ve watched Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace repeatedly get worried about being upstaged and derailed by the couple, and leak negative information on Harry and Meghan … during moments that could easily be focused on genuine royal news instead,” the journalist wrote.
Aside from Charles and Harry's bond, Scobie discussed the Duke of Sussex and Prince William's close professional dynamic, which they had before "Megxit."
“After Harry’s exit, William is considerably more alone in the battle of his two selves,” Scobie penned.
“Even though they were always on different paths, Harry and William once shared an office, worked on the same foundations, and wanted to protect their families from the things they both feared," he continued.
OK! previously reported an outlet claimed Charles was "determined to try and reconcile" with Harry, but according to a source, the Prince of Wales feels differently.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” an insider told a publication.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” they continued.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he threw several jabs at the future king, and members of William's circle noticed the pain it caused him.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source explained. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers?" the pal questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
As William and Harry's rivalry continues, royal expert Rebecca English analyzed the complexities within Harry and Charles' feud. Due to the timing of Harry's immigration, his decision to publicly talk about the Windsors occurred prior to Queen Elizabeth's death.
"There is undeniable anger at the anguish the king believes Harry caused the late queen in the last years of her life, not to mention the insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla, of whom Charles is understandably protective," the editor said in a column.