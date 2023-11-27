The Royal Family Is 'Increasingly Frustrated' King Charles Won't 'Just Fix Things' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone,” a royal insider told Scobie.

While a source close to the brood revealed the group pressured Charles to mend things with Harry, a friend of the Sussexes shared that the California transplant contacted his father on Christmas in 2022.

“It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress," the source admitted. “There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue.”