Kate Middleton Is 'Not Back to Normal' Despite Announcing She Is Cancer-Free

Kate Middleton announced in September she is cancer-free after months of undergoing treatment.

Kate Middleton is slowly returning to public duties after battling cancer, but insiders revealed the Princess of Wales isn't ready to hit the ground running quite yet.

Prince William told well-wishers that Kate Middleton had a 'long way to go' after announcing she is in remission.

According to a source, Kate “is not back to normal,” but there are signs of “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“She has to get back on top of it," an additional source told an outlet. "And she will if she is left alone to work it out for herself.”