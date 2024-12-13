Kate Middleton Is 'Not Back to Normal' Despite Announcing She Is Cancer-Free
Kate Middleton is slowly returning to public duties after battling cancer, but insiders revealed the Princess of Wales isn't ready to hit the ground running quite yet.
According to a source, Kate “is not back to normal,” but there are signs of “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“She has to get back on top of it," an additional source told an outlet. "And she will if she is left alone to work it out for herself.”
Kate's team has been mindful of her energy levels when planning her schedule.
“We are being encouraged not to look at this as a chapter that’s over and then it’s back to normal, because cancer doesn’t work like that,” biographer Robert Hardman explained. “The details remain private, but there’s no sense of trying to gloss over the reality that it’s an unpredictable disease.”
OK! previously reported insiders said the royals' health scare changed her mindset.
“You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged,” an insider told an outlet. “She is a different person now.”
“She is focused on herself and her family right now, rightly,” a source close to the palace added.
Royal watchers were excited to see Kate at the Together at Christmas annual concert, but she will most likely attend a limited number of gatherings in upcoming months.
“She will probably continue to be strategic about how often she appears in public, and people shouldn’t hold it against her if she is doing less next year,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith shared. “The important thing is she will be pacing herself. She will do what she’s able to do and pursue things she feels passionate about.”
When Kate first announced she completed her treatment, Prince William admitted that her health journey will be ongoing.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales said in September.
In September, Kate returned to Instagram and X to share the positive news about her condition.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate stated in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In her previous health announcements, Kate chose to discuss her well-being without her family present, but in her September post, she highlighted her bond with William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
