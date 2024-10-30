or
Kate Middleton 'Has a Lot More Energy' After Completing Cancer Treatment But Is Being 'Careful Not to Overdo It' as She Resumes Working

Kate Middleton revealed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Oct. 30 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is in great spirits since announcing in September that she finished her cancer treatment, and though she returned to her royal duties a few weeks ago, a source said she will still take on a lighter workload in the coming months.

"Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being," a source shared with a news outlet.

Kate Middleton is taking 'baby steps' as she gets back to work after completing her cancer treatment.

While the mother-of-three, 42, "appreciates the sense of purpose," she also needs to "ensure her stress levels don’t get [too high]."

Royal expert Christopher Andersen noted that Kate currently "has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago," adding she's "tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. [It’s] baby steps."

The Princess of Wales made her first cancer-free public appearance on October 10.

The Princess of Wales surprised the public on October 10 when she stepped out alongside husband Prince William to Southport, England, where they met with those affected by the stabbing that took place at a girls' Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

As OK! reported, the couple talked with the grieving families for around 30 minutes each and spoke to emergency personnel who helped people during the tragedy.

It marked the first public engagement for the brunette beauty since completing her treatment.

A source said Kate is ensuring her 'stress' levels stay low as she returns to a normal routine.

While Kate is glad to focus on something other than her health, the insider noted that resuming work is "a double-edged sword."

"[Working] is good for her emotional well-being, but she needs to be careful not to overdo it," the insider spilled. "She is determined, motivated and taking care of herself along the way."

The princess revealed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy but didn't disclose any other details. On September 9, she shared a video to Instagram to happily reveal she was cancer-free.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatments," she told her supporters in the clip, which also featured her three children in the background. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we’ve had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The mom-of-three first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate continued. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Us Weekly spoke to Andersen and the insider about Kate.

