EXCLUSIVE Kate Middleton Is Back to Playing the Peacekeeper by Pleading for Prince Harry to Come Home — WITHOUT Meghan Markle
Aaron Tinney Nov. 28 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is once again attempting to bridge the deep divide within the royal family ahead of her favorite time of year, with sources telling OK! the Princess of Wales has been quietly encouraging Prince Harry to return to Britain on his own as tensions reach a fresh peak. The nurturing future Queen's intervention comes amid renewed scrutiny of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future within the monarchy, following their appearance at Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday party in Los Angeles – an event attended by Hollywood powerbrokers and held at the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. While former soldier Harry, 41, wore a single poppy to mark Remembrance weekend, his wife went without one, sparking a huge backlash against her. At the same time, the rest of the working royals took part in sombre ceremonies in London, an image insiders say underscored the distance between the prince and his "homeland." According to royal aides, 43-year-old Kate has since become increasingly concerned Harry is risking severing ties with the family altogether, despite his recent – but brief – face-to-face meeting with King Charles, as sources say he is determined to re-integrate into the royal family.

A palace source said: "Kate has been working quietly to calm things down, and she's hoping Harry will come home for her favorite time of year, Christmas. She understands he feels pressured, but she also thinks he needs to prove he can act independently of Meghan and thinks he should make a point of returning home for family festivities, but without his wife."

Another adviser said: "What she's telling Harry on private calls is straightforward – if he wants the situation to improve, he has to be the one to make the first move. She has told him the best thing he can do is bring his children to see the King as he doesn't even know his grandchildren." Tensions have intensified amid discussion inside the palace about whether Harry and Meghan Markle, 44, could lose their royal titles as part of a broader restructuring overseen by Prince William, 43, when he takes the throne from his cancer-battling father. Courtiers say William's patience has been "thinned to the bone" following Harry and Markle's public criticism of the monarchy in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare.

Kate's role has become more influential as the family has weathered a series of personal crises, including the cancer diagnoses of both King Charles and the princess herself in 2024. A friend of the princess said: "She wants Harry – and particularly his children – to remain part of the family circle. She does not want to be seen as a homewrecker, but there is no love lost between her and Meghan, and Kate is reminding him that he doesn't need to walk away from where he comes from." Sources add Harry has been urging Meghan to consider a return trip to Britain since his brief meeting with Charles at Clarence House in September, the first time father and son had spoken in 19 months. But insiders say the former actress, branded a "diva Duchess," remains focused on her business ventures in California and has shown little appetite for a U.K. visit as she battles to be considered an A-lister.

