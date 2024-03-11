Kate Middleton Photo Fail: Urgent 'Kill Notification' Initiated After Royal's Family Portrait Appeared 'Manipulated'
Is everything OK with Kate Middleton?!
The Princess of Wales — who has been dealing with a mysterious string of health woes — sparked even greater concern among royals fans after a "kill notification" was issued for a portrait of Kate and her children on Sunday, March 10.
The photo, initially shared by Kensington Palace for Mother's Day in the U.K., was recalled by multiple photo agencies — including Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty Images and AFP — after it appeared to be slightly altered from the original image.
"At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," a "kill notification" reportedly released by AP read, according to a news publication.
The original photo was taken by Prince William of his wife, Kate, and their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, however insiders spilled to the news outlet that agencies were later convinced the picture shared online was tweaked from its initial capture.
Suspicious social media users were quick to dissect the image and point out all the discrepancies within the seemingly altered photograph, such as Charlotte's arm appearing missing, Kate not wearing her wedding ring and the mom-of-three's arms looking elongated as they wrapped around her daughter and youngest son.
Many speculated the snap was edited in order to keep Kate's health concerns out of the public eye by attempting to convince people she was doing just fine.
Fans didn't fall for it however, as many flooded the comments section of the post shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page alongside the caption, "thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
"That looks like an AI photo ... not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo," one critic commented, as another snubbed: "With all that money they could do a better photoshop."
"Are the leaves and green grass this time of year in England?" a third user asked, as they seemed to think the picture wasn't actually taken on the winter day, while a fourth person pointed out, "I mean ... This could had been taken a while ago lmao they're just trying to do damage control."
A fifth troll insisted: "This is not a recent pic. She is still missing."
The Mirror spoke to sources and reported the photo "kill notification."