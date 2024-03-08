OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith 'Doesn't Answer to His Niece' and Will Continue to Reveal Royal Secrets on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

kate middletons uncle gary goldsmith doesnt answer niece
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton may be keeping mum about her recent surgery, but her uncle Gary Goldsmith is certainly not! The businessman is currently on Celebrity Big Brother, where he isn't refraining from discussing his famous relative.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middletons uncle gary goldsmith doesnt answer niece
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton won't return to royal duties until after Easter.

“They've come to him and they've offered him a sum of money and he's decided to take it as a grown man," royal author Robert Jobson told GB News. "He doesn't answer to his niece. He doesn't answer to his sister, his older sister."

Jobson's sister, Carole Middleton, hasn't publicly commented on her sibling's reality TV debut, but many commentators assumed she was annoyed by the appearance.

"I'm sure he's fully aware of what he will say and what he wants to say, he won't be in any way disrespectful,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middletons uncle gary goldsmith doesnt answer niece
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's uncle is on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

Article continues below advertisement

Once Kate became a full-time royal, Goldsmith has made headlines. As a result, Jobson believes Kate's team is prepared to shut down any assertions that will come from the millionaire's time on Celebrity Big Brother.

“If he does [say something indiscreet], and that happens, I'm sure that somehow they'll get that story out themselves," Jobson explained. "The royal family aren’t backwards in coming forward when it comes to making their position clear."

“The press office pays salaries of about a million pounds altogether, so you know there are people there who can answer back on behalf of the royal family," the journalist shared. "We live in a free country and someone's approached him to pay him a load of money to do it, but that's up to him to decide what he wants to do."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middletons uncle gary goldsmith doesnt answer niece
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's absence will be felt by the British public.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

In an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Goldsmith blamed Meghan Markle for Prince Harry's feud with William and Kate.

"Then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and re-wrote the history and said how unhappy he was," Goldsmith said.

"I think it is pretty sad because I think at some point he's going to want to come back and be part of the gang, he might need to, but I think we're a very forgiving nation and I think everybody will give him a chance again," he admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middletons uncle gary goldsmith doesnt answer niece
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported a spokesperson for Kate shut down assertions made about her health after "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the rep said.

Although palace insiders revealed things have been "radio silent" in regards to Kate's condition, Amanda Foreman believes the Princess of Wales continues to be The Crown's secret weapon.

"She is their MVP, without any doubt," Foreman told an outlet. "She is in so many ways the most like the late Queen."

When the palace announced Kate's surgery, Dr. Tessa Dunlop predicted the public would be affected.

"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."

"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.