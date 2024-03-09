'The Palace Is in Crisis' With King Charles and Kate Middleton Out of Commission: Insider
Kate Middleton and King Charles are both taking a step back from their duties amid their respective health woes, which is why many are wondering what's actually happening behind closed doors.
“The palace is in crisis right now, with Charles also out of commission because of his cancer treatment,” the insider claimed, adding that The Firm is upset Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, led the family into St George's Chapel at Windsor for a recent memorial.
Though things are hectic right now, Prince William is only focused on his wife's health, “and he’s made that clear to his father,” said the source. “William is terrified of losing her. While William has devoted his life to the monarchy, and was raised with a keen sense of duty, none of that matters to him without Kate.”
To make matters worse, Kate's illness has taken a toll on their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Of course they are concerned because she’s so frail, but they have no clue about the severity of their mother’s condition,” said the insider. “William keeps it vague and promises them that everything will be back to normal soon. But managing their fears has been the most heartbreaking part of this ordeal.”
As OK! previously reported, the announcement about Kate was made in mid-January.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued.
For now, Kate's kiddos are attempting to make sure she's settled at home.
"They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day,” added another source. “She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”
"It’s been a very challenging time,” the insider added. “She is reading and streaming her guilty-pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians. She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”
