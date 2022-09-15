Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George 'Understands The Loss' Of His Great-Grandmother, Says Her Children Are 'Doing Well'

"My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange," the fan shared.

Another crowd member was told George, 9, "understands the loss of the Queen," but Prince Louis isn't so sure what's happening. "She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children," they explained of Kate's parenting method. "She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support. I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well."