Queen Elizabeth II's Death 'Intensely Difficult' For Prince William & Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry are intensely mourning the loss of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex reunited in London to take part in the royal ceremonies and processions celebrating Her Majesty's life, however the pain of her passing has been tough for the brothers to navigate.
“This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes,” the insider said. “They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”
Despite losing the head of their family, both Prince William and Prince Harry “consider themselves proud and fortunate beyond words” to have had the Queen's “wisdom and unwavering support throughout their entire lives.”
“There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” the insider said of the family's loss. However, the two “console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”
With Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday, September 8, gone, the former Duke of Cambridge has been focusing on the next chapter of his royal life and the responsibilities ahead of him. “For William, there’s a steadfast determination to now serve the king and prepare himself for the destiny that will one day see him be fortunate enough to serve as sovereign,” the source said.
As they weather this profound loss together, the brothers strained relationship still has ways to go. “For all of their differences in the past, many of which still linger, this was what The Queen would have wanted and William knew very well that it was no time to be holding onto grudges or distancing himself from his brother,” the insider revealed.
“They needed to put on a united front and pay their respects for her sake as well as the monarchy as a whole and the people she served so tirelessly during her reign," the source continued.