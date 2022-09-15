Queen Elizabeth II's Death 'Intensely Difficult' For Prince William & Prince Harry

Despite losing the head of their family, both Prince William and Prince Harry “consider themselves proud and fortunate beyond words” to have had the Queen's “wisdom and unwavering support throughout their entire lives.”

“There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” the insider said of the family's loss. However, the two “console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”