What Prince Harry Drama? Kate Middleton Gives Husband Prince William Light Tap On The Butt As They Attend BAFTA Awards: Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William looked like they had a great time at the 2023 BAFTA Awards, which occurred on Sunday, February 19.

The brunette beauty, 41, looked gorgeous as always, as she wore a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, while her husband, 40, rocked a black suit for the awards show.

In a fun twist of events, the mom-of-three also gave the prince a love tap on the butt when they were walking the red carpet.