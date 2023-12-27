Kate Middleton Used Her Christmas Outfit to Send Out a 'Message of Togetherness, Love and Harmony' Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Absence

"Princess Kate has been known for her influential style status since her engagement to Prince William back in 2010," Danielle Rogers-Clark told GB News. "The now-Princess Of Wales knows the impact of her looks."

Due to Kate's role in The Firm, she has avoided publicly addressing scandals.

"As a senior working royal, Kate is unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan has been able to, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits," the fashion commentator noted.