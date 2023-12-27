Kate Middleton Used Her Christmas Outfit to Send Out a 'Message of Togetherness, Love and Harmony' Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Absence
During the royal Christmas walk, Kate Middleton embraced her fashionable reputation, and an expert noticed that the Princess of Wales used her attire to communicate with fans silently.
"Princess Kate has been known for her influential style status since her engagement to Prince William back in 2010," Danielle Rogers-Clark told GB News. "The now-Princess Of Wales knows the impact of her looks."
Due to Kate's role in The Firm, she has avoided publicly addressing scandals.
"As a senior working royal, Kate is unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan has been able to, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits," the fashion commentator noted.
While walking beside her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the mom-of-two dazzled in an Alexander McQueen ensemble.
"On Christmas Day, Kate is frequently seen wearing tones of blue, green and brown, notably, my favorite Christmas Day style from 2022, the bespoke Alexander McQueen tailored, high-necked coat in forest green, paired with Gianvito brown suede boots, Sezane earrings and jaunty Philip Treacy feather hat," the professional explained.
"The earthy tones once again signify unity and are in keeping with the country chic vibe that the family tend to adhere to," she added.
Despite Meghan and Prince Harry's absence, Kate's garb appeared to be a celebration of unity.
"My thoughts on the Princess’s Sandringham style this year, her blue-toned outfit, subtly, in her signature Kate way, sent out a message of togetherness, love and harmony," Rogers-Clark noted. "Although, I would have loved to see another bold scarlet red look of power, the modern-day version of the revenge dress!"
OK! previously reported Kate matured into her royal wardrobe during the early stages of her romance with the Prince of Wales.
A publication reported the brunette beauty “significantly changed her appearance to become more appropriate” for William's lifestyle.
"We hadn't expected Kate and her family to turn up, and myself and a number of photographers and journalists were all standing on a press stand together," royal editor Rebecca English said in William & Kate: Too Good To Be True when discussing Kate attending William's 2006 passing out parade.
"Suddenly, out of the corner of her eye, we saw Kate and her mother and father being ushered down to the front of the seating," English stated. "I remember turning to the person next to me and saying, 'That's it, it's a done deal. This woman is going to be our future queen.'"
As Kate and William's connection became more public, Kate began to ditch her more relaxed and youthful aesthetic and embraced a more regal one.
“Kate’s fashion sense changed rapidly as she adjusted to life in the royal spotlight, going from girl next door to elegant future queen," English said.
"The low-slung jeans, denim skirts, and spaghetti straps of her early 20s were swapped out for smart blazers, quality suits, and refined gowns, with a more polished, Palace-ready look emerging," she admitted.