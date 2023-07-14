Kate Middleton, Prince William and Their 3 Kids Have a Blast at England Air Show: Photos
A summer of fun!
On Friday, July 14, Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their three kids by bringing them to the Royal International Air Tattoo Show in Gloucestershire, England. A royal insider noted Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, had "been looking forward to" the trip.
The family-of-five was dressed chic for the outing, with the oldest of the tots clad in a blue polo and green slacks, while his younger brother wore a navy sweater and matching shorts. Louis wore a blue pair of sneakers, the same pair Charlotte had on her feet.
The only daughter of the couple looked adorable in a white cardigan layered over a navy and white striped dress.
The parents-of-three each wore blazers: William chose a light blue coat to go over blue slacks and a light blue shirt, while Kate stepped out in beige outerwear, a white shirt and navy pants.
The brood checked out all of the different vehicles on display, with Louis hopping into an ATV-like ride while waving to photographers. At another point, the youngest of the trio looked at a few posters on display.
Louis seemed to be on his best behavior and didn't make any of the funny faces he showed off at the coronation. However, even if he did act out, the Prince and Princess of Wales tend to go lenient on the tot.
"William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family," a source previously spilled to a publication. "They don’t want to break his little spirit."
The couple also take a unique approach to raising George, as they've started to allow him to "dip into his royal duties" as a future monarch while maintaining his youth.
"It's a massive balancing act," a separate source explained to a magazine. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch
