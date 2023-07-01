Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Are Easier' on Prince Louis 'Because He’s the Baby of the Family'
Prince Louis is getting treated like a king when it comes to discipline!
According to insiders close to the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to play favorites when it comes to parenting the 5-year-old and his siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8.
"William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family," the source spilled of the Prince and Princess' youngest child. "They don’t want to break his little spirit."
Louis made quite a spectacle at his grandfather King Charles III's recent coronation where he was seen fist pumping on the balcony during the Royal Air Force fly over. "Louis is quite a handful," the insider explained of the little one.
"William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster," the source continued.
Prior to her passing last year, the youngster also stole the show at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. At the time, Louis was taken away due to his antics as not not disrupt the ceremony. "They are like other parents with young children in this way," the insider dished. "It does make them more relatable to the public."
Luckily for William and Kate, they have their older kiddos to help them keep their little brother in line. "They gently admonish him when he gets out of hand because he’s got to learn," the insider said of George and Charlotte. "William and Kate know the day will come and making faces won’t be ‘cute.’ Hopefully, Louis will grow out of it."
The former Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed their brood's hilarious reaction when seeing their parents 2010 engagement photos. "The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!'" Kate gushed to a fan during a September walkabout when gifted with the vintage snaps.
Star spoke with sources close to William and Kate.