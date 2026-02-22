or
Kate Middleton and Prince William Refuse to Answer Question About the Monarchy's Future at BAFTAs Following Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William ignored a question at the 2026 BAFTAs about the state of the monarchy days after ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 22 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William ignored an attendee's question at the 2026 BAFTAs about the state of the monarchy just days after the former Prince Andrew was arrested.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22, where they celebrated the best in British TV and film.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Stepped Out Together at the BAFTAs

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often attended the BAFTAs together.

Their outing was the couple's first joint appearance at the annual awards show since 2023, with William, 43, and Kate, having the entire carpet to themselves before heading into the theater.

While on the step-and-repeat, a guest asked them: "Is the monarchy in peril?"

The pair didn't respond as they kept on walking to the ceremony's main stage.

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William went to the awards show alone in 2024.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge matched in muted burgundy looks, with William sporting a sleek velvet dark maroon suit and bowtie.

Kate rocked a crimson, white and dusty rose-colored floor-length gown and sparkling diamond jewelry.

William attended the 2024 BAFTAs solo while his wife was undergoing cancer treatment. They also decided to skip last year's show.

Kate Middleton

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested on February 19

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by the Thames Valley police on February 19.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested on February 19 by the Thames Valley police in Windsor, England. He is being investigated for allegedly sending private travel documents and details to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was serving as a trade envoy.

Despite Randy Andy's trip to the slammer, other members of the royal family have been carrying out their duties. King Charles made an appearance at London Fashion Week the same day as Andrew's arrest, while Queen Camilla stopped by a concert in London.

Princess Anne also visited a men's prison in the U.K. amid the ex-Duke of York's scandal.

Prince William Wanted to Kick Ex-Prince Andrew Out of the Royal Family

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William wants to push ex-Prince Andrew out of the royal family.

Both Charles, 77, and William were in favor of Andrew's apprehension, with the monarch even releasing a statement saying he fully supports the authorities in their investigation.

While Andrew's royal titles were taken away by the sovereign in October 2025, William wanted to boot out his disgraced uncle way before that.

"Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes," a source told royal author Russell Myers for his upcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era.

"He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in," the insider claimed.

