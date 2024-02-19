Prince William Attends BAFTA Awards Solo While Kate Middleton Recovers From Abdominal Surgery: Photos
Prince William went solo to the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, February 18, while Kate Middleton recovers from her abdominal surgery. The Prince of Wales, who looked dapper in a blue velvet tuxedo, revealed the Princess of Wales was disappointed to not attend the event.
"I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," Wiliam told Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre Elaine Bedell.
OK! previously reported King Charles was proud of his heir's ability to quickly take on additional responsibilities during his father's cancer battle and wife's recovery process.
“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes," an insider explained. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”
“He’s got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer,” the source said of the monarch.
On Monday, February 5, the palace shocked the world when they updated the public on Charles' health.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
Although Charles will take a step back from attending engagements, he appreciated the outpouring of kind notes he received.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," His Majesty said in a statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he shared. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
As Charles focuses on his well-being, the Prince of Wales will continue to become the forward-facing leader of the monarchy.
GB News reporter Cameron Walker stated, "Prince William, I'm told, is possibly going to be taking on some of King Charles' duties or representing the king of behalf of him, but certainly not all."
Although Charles won't have any appearances, he will continue to take on office tasks and private meetings.
"The king is still expected to have his weekly audience with the Prime Minister, but on doctor's advice, it's advised that they should not meet in person," the journalist continued. "Other arrangements, it's understood, will be arranged and similar with privy council meetings, the king is still expected to attend privy council meetings. He's also expected to work through those famous red boxes, his constitutional duties, signing Government papers, reading cabinet minutes."
