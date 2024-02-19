Prince William Attends BAFTA Awards Solo While Kate Middleton Recovers From Abdominal Surgery: Photos

OK! previously reported King Charles was proud of his heir's ability to quickly take on additional responsibilities during his father's cancer battle and wife's recovery process.

“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes," an insider explained. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”

“He’s got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer,” the source said of the monarch.