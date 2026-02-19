Queen Camilla Dodges Question About Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest Hours After Disgraced Royal Was Taken Into Custody

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla is staying mum about ex-Prince Andrew’s shocking arrest. After the disgraced royal was taken into custody on Thursday, February 19, the 78-year-old carried on with her regular duties as a royal patron of the Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London, England. Camilla met with musicians and watched a performance at lunchtime. Upon exiting the event, she was confronted about the recent news of the arrest.

"Are you concerned about Andrew's arrest, your Majesty?” one person asked as she walked to her car. Camilla waved but did not respond to the query.

Inside Prince Andrew’s Shocking Arrest

Andrew, 66, was arrested upon suspicions of misconduct in public office amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He was accused of sending confidential information to the late businessman during his time as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom. Buckingham Palace published King Charles’ statement about the former prince on Thursday morning. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

How Is King Charles Faring?

Charles is reportedly coping with royal “chaos” surrounding the incident. "The road is narrowing for Andrew as unprecedented bombshell revelations drop daily," British journalist Helena Chard stated in an interview on February 19. "There is an air of chaos as King Charles is also seemingly being pushed down this narrowing road. The public is calling for accountability, and it seems the royal family can’t get ahead of the curve, let alone on top of the current public outcry. As King Charles endures a verbal battering, being thrown into the pot of blame, many wonder if he can read the room."

How Did Kate Middleton and Prince William React to Andrew’s Arrest?

