'It Brought the House Down': Kate Middleton and Prince William Recreated Iconic Scene From 'Grease' During Their Wedding Reception
Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, and a new biography revealed a special moment they shared during their wedding reception.
"For the evening’s finale, Prince William and Kate had a special surprise up their sleeves," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
"They stood holding hands in the middle of the dance floor grinning, then suddenly the opening bars of the song ‘You’re the One That I Want’ from the musical Grease came booming out," Jobson continued. "William and Catherine then began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy."
The moment resonated with the Waleses' guests — which included about 300 people.
"It brought the house down," Jobson noted.
Along with their musical number, Ellie Goulding performed at the gathering.
"I was so nervous," Goulding recalled. "My hands were shaking."
OK! previously reported Jobson discussed Omid Scobie's depiction of Kate in a recent interview.
"She was wrongly dubbed a 'Stepford Wife' in the past, which was really wrong because she's able to do so many things," Jobson said in an interview.
"She's focusing so hard on the things that she does for young kids and the work supporting the king and Prince William but also she's a young woman," Jobson continued.
Since becoming parents, Kate and William have prioritized Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' schedules over attended additional engagements.
"She's got a young family. She wants to spend a lot of time devoted to them with the three young children as well as supporting William, so I think she's a great role model in the way she does what she does," Jobson said. "She is not I think someone who wants to cause dramas, she gets on with the job in hand. She's a solution finder really, rather than someone that creates problems."
While promoting his book Endgame, Scobie discussed his commentary of Kate on the U.K. show This Morning.
"It said 'Stepford Wife-like,'" Scobie clarified.
"I think that the whole section of the book, if you read it in detail talks about that A) she's never puts a step wrong, but also that the role does require that kind of stately detachment and, and it compared her to the queen in a very favorable way, actually. But of course, if you compare that to say, everyday folk, there is a very reserved, almost Stepford-like approach to the position," he added.
Since marrying William, Kate has become the most popular member of the royal family, and her cancer diagnosis makes her more relatable to the public.
"This unfortunate health battle has not only brought the king and his daughter-in-law closer, but it’s also endeared them to millions of people around the world who have dealt with a scary cancer diagnosis themselves or that of a loved one," Shannon Felton Spence, former British public affairs official, explained.