'It Brought the House Down': Kate Middleton and Prince William Recreated Iconic Scene From 'Grease' During Their Wedding Reception

"For the evening’s finale, Prince William and Kate had a special surprise up their sleeves," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

"They stood holding hands in the middle of the dance floor grinning, then suddenly the opening bars of the song ‘You’re the One That I Want’ from the musical Grease came booming out," Jobson continued. "William and Catherine then began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy."