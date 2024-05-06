Prince William Is 'Worried' About King Charles' Return to 'Forward-Facing Duties' Amid Cancer Battle

“He has been frustrated because there is still so much he wants to achieve,” a source said when asked about Charles' reign. "He holds himself to very high standards of public service and genuinely feels he’s letting people and organizations down if he’s not out there doing all those public bits of his formal role."

In February, Charles took a step back from the spotlight to focus on his health, leaving William and Queen Camilla to take over his public duties temporarily.

“He’s a bloody caged lion, driving everyone round the twist if he’s stuck at home," they added.