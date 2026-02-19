or
Kate Middleton and Prince William Support King Charles After Ex-Prince Andrew’s Shocking Arrest

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, ex-Prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are supporting King Charles after ex-Prince Andrew's shocking arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William are standing behind King Charles following ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest.

Although the royal couple is not expected to make separate commentary, an outlet confirmed they are supporting the 77-year-old’s statement about Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.

Buckingham Palace published the King’s opinion about the 66-year-old shortly after news broke of his arrest on Thursday, February 19.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

Andrew was taken into custody after being suspected of misconduct in public office amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the Epstein files. The royal allegedly sent confidential information to the deceased pedophile while he served as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom.

On February 9, a spokesperson for Kate, 44, and William, 43, said they were "deeply concerned" about Andrew’s connection to Epstein and frequent appearances in the documents released by the late businessman’s estate.

“I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson said.

Virginia Giuffre's Family Comments on Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Image of Virginia Giuffre accused ex-Prince Andrew of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre accused ex-Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Among the victims was Virginia Giuffre, who sued Andrew for sexual assault in 2021 and accused him of raping her three times after being recruited by Epstein. Andrew previously denied Giuffre’s claims but settled the lawsuit in 2022 with a payout of an estimated $12 million.

Giuffre’s family was pleased to hear of the royal’s arrest on Thursday.

"At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," they wrote. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Andrew Windsor Was Stripped of His Royal Titles

Image of Ex-Prince Andrew was disgraced for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was disgraced for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

On October 30, 2025, King Charles stripped Andrew of all his titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge amid accusations that he was involved in Epstein’s s-- trafficking scandal. At the time, an insider revealed that the 77-year-old "can barely tolerate" his sibling.

"King Charles is, in fact, furious with his brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told a news outlet, noting how he is "thoroughly fed up." "He can barely tolerate him due to his inappropriate behavior and fall from grace."

