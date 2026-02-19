Kate Middleton and Prince William Support King Charles After Ex-Prince Andrew’s Shocking Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William are standing behind King Charles following ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest. Although the royal couple is not expected to make separate commentary, an outlet confirmed they are supporting the 77-year-old’s statement about Andrew.

Buckingham Palace published the King’s opinion about the 66-year-old shortly after news broke of his arrest on Thursday, February 19. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

Andrew was taken into custody after being suspected of misconduct in public office amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the Epstein files. The royal allegedly sent confidential information to the deceased pedophile while he served as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom. On February 9, a spokesperson for Kate, 44, and William, 43, said they were "deeply concerned" about Andrew’s connection to Epstein and frequent appearances in the documents released by the late businessman’s estate. “I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson said.

Virginia Giuffre's Family Comments on Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Among the victims was Virginia Giuffre, who sued Andrew for sexual assault in 2021 and accused him of raping her three times after being recruited by Epstein. Andrew previously denied Giuffre’s claims but settled the lawsuit in 2022 with a payout of an estimated $12 million. Giuffre’s family was pleased to hear of the royal’s arrest on Thursday. "At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," they wrote. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Andrew Windsor Was Stripped of His Royal Titles

