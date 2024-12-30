Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Supported by the Princess' Parents Carole and Michael During Their 'Darkest Days'
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, supported their daughter and Prince William throughout the difficult journey.
"I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton, who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told GB News.
"I'm sure William and Catherine leant on them very hard during their darkest days," Bond added.
The Middletons helped the Waleses care for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as Kate underwent cancer treatment. During the Together at Christmas caroling service, Louis was caught writing a heartfelt note to Carole and Michael.
"As we know from Louis' card on the tree at the carol service, Granny and Grandpa are great playmates for their grandchildren and have put in more than a shift or two playing games with them," Bond noted.
"William and Catherine have been quite generous this year in allowing their children to be seen in public," she added.
Kate returned to public duties in June after taking a leave of absence due to her health, and her little ones were right by her side.
"It can't be easy for young people to face cameras, crowds and scrutiny, and the natural instinct of parents is to protect their children from too much attention," Bond stated.
"But we saw them at Trooping the Colour and, of course, in the very personal video released by Catherine to mark the end of her chemotherapy, plus the carol service and Christmas walkabout," the royal expert shared, referring to her public outings. "And they seem to change as every month goes by."
Since Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer around the same time, the Prince of Wales admitted that the past 12 months have been challenging for the brood.
"A year like they have just endured must, as William said, have been brutal for the entire family," Bond stated.
"But it seems clear that they have pulled together as a unit and they look very much in harmony and delighted to be out and about together again," she concluded.
OK! previously reported William discussed Kate and Charles' condition while chatting with reporters.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," William told journalists when talking about Kate and Charles' health. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William noted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."