Kate Middleton Pushed Prince William to Acknowledge Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Publicly, Insider Claims: 'This Is Not the Time for Resentment'
Kate Middleton and Prince William publicly acknowledged Prince Harry's 40th birthday, and an insider claimed the Princess of Wales played an integral role in the royal family celebrating the duke's big day.
"She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly, she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day," the source explained to an outlet.
"Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late," they continued.
The duke is currently on the outs with the royals, but the Waleses were able to put their differences aside during the duke's recent milestone.
"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way, as well," the source added.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield predicted the Waleses' social media activity doesn't mean they're ready to mend things with the Susexes.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.
Meghan Markle hasn't attended a royal gathering since 2022, and the American-based duke and duchess aren't expected to rejoin the fold.
"The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan."
"I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.
When the Sussexes first left the U.K., they hoped to create a "progressive new role" within the royal family, but their decision resulted in them being left out of the institution.
"We know they did want a half-in, half-out life, and Queen Elizabeth II denied them that opportunity," Schofield noted. "Now you’ve seen them create it for themselves with their faux royal tours."
"They want the royal family to know that they don’t need them or their permission when they conduct trips like to Colombia," she added.
Due to King Charles and Kate's cancer diagnoses, the Windsors will prioritize their health.
"The core royal family are still very much focused on the health of the king and Princess of Wales," Schofield said. "We are hearing positive news from both Catherine and the king, but there is still concern that things could take a turn for the worse and Prince William’s family is thrust into much bigger responsibilities."
