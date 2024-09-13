Prince Harry Reveals He Is 'Excited' About His Upcoming 40th Birthday Despite Ongoing Family Feud
Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday, September 15, and the Duke of Sussex is looking forward to the new decade of life despite his ongoing rift with the royal family.
“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a statement. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."
For Harry's special day, he's expected to have a small gathering in California.
"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” Harry continued. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”
OK! previously reported Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, predicted the duke wouldn't see Prince William or Kate Middleton at his party.
“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Burrell told an outlet.
“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."
Harry moved to California in 2020, but Burrell thinks the duke will miss being in his native nation.
“I am sure he's homesick, and I'm sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn't have regrets, he doesn't have a soul," Burrell continued.
While Harry spends his big day with his friends in the U.S., the Waleses are focused on Kate's remission. The Princess of Wales returned to social media on Monday, September 9, to update fans on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Kate took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to Kate's condition, she and William are taking things day by day.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Despite their rift, Meghan Markle and Harry released a statement supporting Kate when she first revealed her diagnosis.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Sussexes shared.