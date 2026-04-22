Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comment About Her 'Soft Voice' After Facing Backlash for 'Badmouthing' Meghan Markle

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Kate Middleton gave a rare comment about dealing with the plethora of royal engagements she undertakes while being the Princess of Wales. The Duchess of Cambridge, 44, got candid with a partygoer on April 21 during an event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.

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catherine talking to some of the ladies about how noisy these events get ❤️‍🩹



“i find these environments are really hard. i’ve also got a very soft voice, so i always get told ‘speak up a bit louder!’” pic.twitter.com/zQfosd6BwW — blake ౨ৎ (@HELENNMCCRORY) April 21, 2026 Source: @HELENNMCCRORY/X Kate Middleton made a rare comment about going to royal events and her 'soft voice.'

"I find these environments are really hard. I've also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, 'Speak up a bit louder!'" Kate explained in a video shared online.

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Fans Compared Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggled to stay in the royal spotlight.

On social media, fans couldn't help but notice the irony between Kate and estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of monarchy in 2020 after they expressed their struggles about being in the royal limelight.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Previously Noted They Felt Silenced by The Firm

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry departed the royal family in 2020.

In 2021 during a bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, the couple explicitly stated they felt silenced while being in the royal family. Users on X compared Meghan and Kate, with one writing about the princess' recent statement: "Oh! But Kate has no trouble speaking loudly when badmouthing Meghan Duchess of Sussex right?" "She's just incompetent !. She has had a lot of time to learn public speaking. Princess Diana learnt really quickly. Duchess meghan is a natural. What is kate good at?"someone asked.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011.

"Could be worse. Meghan Markle is usually told to 'Shut up,' or better yet, 'Don't Show Up!" one added. "Mediocrity at its finest," another X user noted. "After 15 years, she still don’t know how to speak to the public she represents. An embarrassment. This is why she hates Meghan," someone else rolled their eyes. Kate tied the knot with Prince William in April 2011 and will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary later this month. The pair met at Scotland's St Andrew's University in the early 2000s and dated for almost a decade before walking down the aisle.

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Source: MEGA The royal family recently attended a church walkabout for Easter earlier this month.