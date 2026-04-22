or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comment About Her 'Soft Voice' After Facing Backlash for 'Badmouthing' Meghan Markle

image and inset of meghan markle and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Fans trashed Kate Middleton for 'badmouthing' Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton gave a rare comment about dealing with the plethora of royal engagements she undertakes while being the Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 44, got candid with a partygoer on April 21 during an event at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @HELENNMCCRORY/X

Kate Middleton made a rare comment about going to royal events and her 'soft voice.'

"I find these environments are really hard. I've also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, 'Speak up a bit louder!'" Kate explained in a video shared online.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Compared Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggled to stay in the royal spotlight.

On social media, fans couldn't help but notice the irony between Kate and estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, and husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of monarchy in 2020 after they expressed their struggles about being in the royal limelight.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Previously Noted They Felt Silenced by The Firm

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry departed the royal family in 2020.

In 2021 during a bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, the couple explicitly stated they felt silenced while being in the royal family.

Users on X compared Meghan and Kate, with one writing about the princess' recent statement: "Oh! But Kate has no trouble speaking loudly when badmouthing Meghan Duchess of Sussex right?"

"She's just incompetent !. She has had a lot of time to learn public speaking. Princess Diana learnt really quickly. Duchess meghan is a natural. What is kate good at?"someone asked.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011.

"Could be worse. Meghan Markle is usually told to 'Shut up,' or better yet, 'Don't Show Up!" one added. "Mediocrity at its finest," another X user noted.

"After 15 years, she still don’t know how to speak to the public she represents. An embarrassment. This is why she hates Meghan," someone else rolled their eyes.

Kate tied the knot with Prince William in April 2011 and will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary later this month. The pair met at Scotland's St Andrew's University in the early 2000s and dated for almost a decade before walking down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The royal family recently attended a church walkabout for Easter earlier this month.

Kate revealed in a 2016 documentary about the queen's 90th birthday how doing walkabouts with the rest of the royal family can be hard.

"There's a real art to walkabouts, everybody teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. I still have to learn a little bit more, and to pick up a few more tips, I suppose," she said.

The mother-of-three often stops to happily talk with onlookers and fans during The Firm's walks to church during Christmas and Easter.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.