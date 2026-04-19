or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Prince Charles
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

King Charles 'Nursing Secret Sadness' as He Gets Set to Mark What Would Have Been Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is reportedly sad as he gets to mark what would've been Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday, a source claims.

April 19 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal King Charles is said to be "nursing secret sadness" as he prepares to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday, with insiders suggesting the monarch is quietly reflecting on how far the royal family has shifted since her death.

The 77-year-old King will lead national and Commonwealth commemorations on April 21, delivering a televised address celebrating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 at age 96.

Alongside Queen Camilla, 78, Charles will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for organizations connected to the late Queen, while events across the U.K. will include exhibitions, a commemorative garden and special coin releases.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of The tone, palace aides say, will be celebratory rather than somber.
Source: MEGA

The tone, palace aides say, will be celebratory rather than somber.

Article continues below advertisement

The tone, palace aides say, will be celebratory rather than somber, honoring Elizabeth's decades of service and global influence.

A royal source told us: "For Charles, this isn't simply a ceremonial milestone – it's an intensely personal moment that brings a flood of reflection about how much has shifted since his mother's death. Outwardly, the focus will be on honoring her life and legacy, but behind the scenes, there's a far more layered emotional response, where pride in what she achieved sits alongside a quiet sense of loss and change. Charles is carrying what those close to him describe as a real secret sadness tied to the current state of the monarchy. There's a feeling that the Queen would have been deeply troubled to see the institution facing such a difficult period – with Charles dealing with cancer, Harry living in exile and estranged from the family, and ex-Prince Andrew still overshadowed by scandal. That awareness weighs on him, particularly at a moment meant to celebrate everything the Queen stood for."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The commemorations will honor Queen Elizabeth's decades of service.
Source: MEGA

The commemorations will honor Queen Elizabeth's decades of service.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has continued to carry out duties while managing his condition.

At the same time, tensions with Prince Harry, 41, remain unresolved following his departure from royal life in 2020 and subsequent estrangement from the family.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Image of King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Source: MEGA

King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Another palace source said: "For Charles, this milestone carries a profound emotional weight that goes far beyond the public ceremony. It naturally prompts him to look back on his mother's reign, but also to reflect on how much has altered since her passing. While the outward message will be one of tribute and celebration, internally there's a more complicated blend of admiration, nostalgia and a quiet sense of sadness about the passage of time and change. There is, beneath it all, a very personal sadness that Charles doesn't openly express. Those close to him believe it stems from a feeling that the Queen would have been saddened by the current challenges facing the monarchyhis own health battle, the ongoing estrangement with Harry, and the continued controversy surrounding Andrew. It's that contrast between her era of stability and the present situation that lingers with him most at moments like this."

The ongoing controversy surrounding the former Prince Andrew, 66, has also contributed to the sense of unease within the institution. Andrew's withdrawal from public duties following longstanding scandals continues to cast a shadow over the royal family, complicating efforts to present a unified front.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these challenges, Charles is expected to emphasize unity and service in his address, drawing on key moments from Elizabeth's life, including her wartime service in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and her record-breaking 70-year reign.

Senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, are due to attend the Buckingham Palace reception, alongside Princess Anne, 75, and Prince Edward, 62, with his wife, Sophie.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of King Charles is expected to emphasize unity and service in his address.
Source: MEGA

King Charles is expected to emphasize unity and service in his address.

A further source said: "Charles is very clear that the public tone of these commemorations must stay focused on celebrating his mother's life and the example she set. He intends to approach the occasion with the same discipline and sense of responsibility that defined her reign, ensuring it reflects her values rather than current difficulties. At the same time, there's a quiet recognition behind palace walls that the monarchy is operating in a far more challenging environment than it did during her time. For Charles, the centenary isn't only about looking back – it also highlights the contrast between the stability she represented and the complexities he now faces. It serves as a reminder of the benchmark she set, and the reality that maintaining that standard today comes with a very different set of pressures."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.