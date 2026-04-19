EXCLUSIVE King Charles 'Nursing Secret Sadness' as He Gets Set to Mark What Would Have Been Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly sad as he gets to mark what would've been Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday, a source claims. Aaron Tinney April 19 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA The tone, palace aides say, will be celebratory rather than somber.

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Source: MEGA The commemorations will honor Queen Elizabeth's decades of service.

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Source: MEGA King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer.

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Another palace source said: "For Charles, this milestone carries a profound emotional weight that goes far beyond the public ceremony. It naturally prompts him to look back on his mother's reign, but also to reflect on how much has altered since her passing. While the outward message will be one of tribute and celebration, internally there's a more complicated blend of admiration, nostalgia and a quiet sense of sadness about the passage of time and change. There is, beneath it all, a very personal sadness that Charles doesn't openly express. Those close to him believe it stems from a feeling that the Queen would have been saddened by the current challenges facing the monarchy – his own health battle, the ongoing estrangement with Harry, and the continued controversy surrounding Andrew. It's that contrast between her era of stability and the present situation that lingers with him most at moments like this." The ongoing controversy surrounding the former Prince Andrew, 66, has also contributed to the sense of unease within the institution. Andrew's withdrawal from public duties following longstanding scandals continues to cast a shadow over the royal family, complicating efforts to present a unified front.

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Source: MEGA King Charles is expected to emphasize unity and service in his address.