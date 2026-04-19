King Charles 'Nursing Secret Sadness' as He Gets Set to Mark What Would Have Been Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday
April 19 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
OK! can reveal King Charles is said to be "nursing secret sadness" as he prepares to mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday, with insiders suggesting the monarch is quietly reflecting on how far the royal family has shifted since her death.
The 77-year-old King will lead national and Commonwealth commemorations on April 21, delivering a televised address celebrating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 at age 96.
Alongside Queen Camilla, 78, Charles will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for organizations connected to the late Queen, while events across the U.K. will include exhibitions, a commemorative garden and special coin releases.
The tone, palace aides say, will be celebratory rather than somber, honoring Elizabeth's decades of service and global influence.
A royal source told us: "For Charles, this isn't simply a ceremonial milestone – it's an intensely personal moment that brings a flood of reflection about how much has shifted since his mother's death. Outwardly, the focus will be on honoring her life and legacy, but behind the scenes, there's a far more layered emotional response, where pride in what she achieved sits alongside a quiet sense of loss and change. Charles is carrying what those close to him describe as a real secret sadness tied to the current state of the monarchy. There's a feeling that the Queen would have been deeply troubled to see the institution facing such a difficult period – with Charles dealing with cancer, Harry living in exile and estranged from the family, and ex-Prince Andrew still overshadowed by scandal. That awareness weighs on him, particularly at a moment meant to celebrate everything the Queen stood for."
Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has continued to carry out duties while managing his condition.
At the same time, tensions with Prince Harry, 41, remain unresolved following his departure from royal life in 2020 and subsequent estrangement from the family.
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Another palace source said: "For Charles, this milestone carries a profound emotional weight that goes far beyond the public ceremony. It naturally prompts him to look back on his mother's reign, but also to reflect on how much has altered since her passing. While the outward message will be one of tribute and celebration, internally there's a more complicated blend of admiration, nostalgia and a quiet sense of sadness about the passage of time and change. There is, beneath it all, a very personal sadness that Charles doesn't openly express. Those close to him believe it stems from a feeling that the Queen would have been saddened by the current challenges facing the monarchy – his own health battle, the ongoing estrangement with Harry, and the continued controversy surrounding Andrew. It's that contrast between her era of stability and the present situation that lingers with him most at moments like this."
The ongoing controversy surrounding the former Prince Andrew, 66, has also contributed to the sense of unease within the institution. Andrew's withdrawal from public duties following longstanding scandals continues to cast a shadow over the royal family, complicating efforts to present a unified front.
Despite these challenges, Charles is expected to emphasize unity and service in his address, drawing on key moments from Elizabeth's life, including her wartime service in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and her record-breaking 70-year reign.
Senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, are due to attend the Buckingham Palace reception, alongside Princess Anne, 75, and Prince Edward, 62, with his wife, Sophie.
A further source said: "Charles is very clear that the public tone of these commemorations must stay focused on celebrating his mother's life and the example she set. He intends to approach the occasion with the same discipline and sense of responsibility that defined her reign, ensuring it reflects her values rather than current difficulties. At the same time, there's a quiet recognition behind palace walls that the monarchy is operating in a far more challenging environment than it did during her time. For Charles, the centenary isn't only about looking back – it also highlights the contrast between the stability she represented and the complexities he now faces. It serves as a reminder of the benchmark she set, and the reality that maintaining that standard today comes with a very different set of pressures."